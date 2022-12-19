Nebraska seeks end of three-game skid against Queens

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska will look to end a three-game losing streak and resume Big Ten play with some momentum when it concludes its nonconference schedule against visiting Queens University on Tuesday in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (6-6) are coming off a 71-56 loss to host Kansas State on Saturday, while Queens (9-2) extended its winning streak to four games with a 78-75 win over host East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Nebraska trailed Kansas State 39-26 at halftime and never got within single digits the rest of the way. Wilhelm Breidenbach came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points and finished as the Cornhuskers’ lone scorer in double figures.

Jamarques Lawrence came off the bench to finish with nine points and five rebounds, while starter Juwan Gary finished with eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

“If we want a chance to win, we have to play harder than our opponent,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We’re not talented enough, we’re not good enough to get outworked. And in those first 20 minutes they were the aggressors.”

Nebraska opened Big Ten play earlier this month with losses to then-No. 14 Indiana and then-No. 4 Purdue. The Cornhuskers host Iowa on Dec. 29.

Queens, a first-year member of the Atlantic Sun, began its four-year transitional period to become a full-fledged Division I member on July 1.

“I know it’s a completely new level and challenge,” Queens coach Grant Leonard said. “But we’ve had a lot of phenomenal players, and I am really excited to get in the mix right away.”

So far, it’s been a smooth transition for the Royals, who have won seven of their past eight games.

Queens opened the second half against East Tennessee State on a 17-12 run to take a 54-53 lead it wouldn’t relinquish on Chris Ashby’s 3-pointer with 11:06 left in the game.

The Royals had five players score in double figures against the Buccaneers.

AJ McKee, who averages 12.7 points per game, led the way with 16 points to go along with five rebounds, while Kenny Dye, who averages a team-high 17.5 points per game, added 14 points.

BJ McLaurin chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, while Kalib Mathews added 11 points and Quan McCluney finished with 13 off the bench.

–Field Level Media