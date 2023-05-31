NBL Oz Gaming stay perfect at NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Harry “HarryVZN” Spierings scored 18 points and Gerald “Sick One” Knapp added 16 points and 20 rebounds as NBL Oz Gaming beat NetsGC 53-49 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 in group play at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event.

With Tuesday marking the first day of the second and final week of group play, Oz Gaming maintained its lead over Heat Check Gaming at the top of the Eastern Conference, as the Heat improved to 3-1 with a 65-54 win over Hawks Talon GC (who remained the conference’s only winless team).

The NBA 2K League 5v5 season will include three tournaments — The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket — that will set the field for the playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Washington.

Remote group play in The Tipoff runs through Friday and will set the field for remote bracket play beginning next week. The tournament will then conclude with in-person tournament play at District E in Washington, June 14-17.

Knicks Gaming was the day’s lone two-game winner, beating Raptors Uprising GC 62-48 before holding off Wizards District Gaming 50-47 in the final game of the night.

On the flip side, the Raptors were the only team to suffer two losses, as they also fell 75-61 to Magic Gaming. After losing to Oz Gaming, the Nets edged Gen. G Tigers 59-58. The Tigers nearly pulled off a stunning victory, trimming a three-point lead to one with 15 seconds to play, then forcing a turnover with a trap. But Darjean “ReturnOfDJ” Henderson (game-high 26 points) missed the would-be game winning jumper.

The Tigers did get one win, beating 76ers GC 56-47 in the day’s first contest.

Group play resumes Wednesday with nine Western Conference contests.

Wednesday’s NBA 2K League The Tipoff schedule

–Lakers Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Pistons GT

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Bucks Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

–Mavs Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–DUX Infinitos vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–Pistons GT vs. Bucks Gaming

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings

Eastern Conference

1. NBL Oz Gaming, 4-0

2. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1

3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T4. Knicks Gaming, 3-2

T4. Magic Gaming, 3-2

T6. 76ers GC, 2-2

T6. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

T9. Gen.G Tigers, 2-3

T9. NetsGC, 2-3

T9. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-3

12. Wizards District Gaming, 1-3

13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-4

Western Conference

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T3. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

T3. DUX Infinitos, 2-1

T3. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

T8. Jazz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Lakers Gaming, 1-2

T8. Pistons GT, 1-2

T8. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

T11. Mavs Gaming, 0-3

T11. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-3

NBA 2K League The Tipoff prize structure

First place — $100,000

Second place — $50,000

Third and fourth place — $25,000 each

Fifth through eighth place — $12,500 each

–Field Level Media