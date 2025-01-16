10 most disappointing NBA teams of 2024-25 season so far

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA season is nearly at the halfway point, with many teams approaching 40 games played. In just under a month, the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline will arrive, giving teams one last chance to tweak their rosters. Several teams have not lived up to expectations, and they may want to make changes. Here are the ten most disappointing NBA teams of the 2024-25 season so far.

Miami Heat

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are supposed to be NBA Finals contenders with Jimmy Butler. Yet, after Miami got bounced in the first round of last year's NBA Playoffs, they haven't been the same since. Now Butler's upset and wants a trade, and the Heat are hovering just above .500.

Indiana Pacers

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What happened to the Indiana Pacers that reached the Eastern Conference Finals with the NBA's best scoring offense a season ago? Now the Pacers are just outside the top ten in scoring, averaging eight fewer points per game. They're still on pace to make the playoffs, but they no longer look like a top threat to win it all.

Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While their overall season has been disappointing, the Milwaukee Bucks deserve some credit for turning around a horrid 1-6 start. They're now well above .500 and firmly back in the playoff picture, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at a near MVP level. Still, after winning 49 games last season, the Bucks are underachieving, but the arrow is pointing up.

Phoenix Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns' All-Star trio continues to underwhelm. This isn't anything sudden, but after making a coaching change from Frank Vogel to Mike Budenholzer, the Suns have only gotten worse. That's obviously a big disappointment for a team that's all-in.

Sacramento Kings

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings have been hovering as a team that could break into the next tier as a top contender for the past three seasons. They won 48 and 46 games and now are hovering around .500. However, the shift from Mike Brown to Doug Christie has been positive, with the new coach going 7-1 compared to 13-18 under Brown. Perhaps they can ride that wave for the rest of the season.

Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is injured right now, and he could miss up to a month. Last year, the Mavericks won 50 games and reached the NBA Finals. After finding their groove, some would expect Dallas to maintain that pace to start the season, but we just haven't seen that consistency yet.

Golden State Warriors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry on board, the Golden State Warriors should always be a Finals contender. They just won the Finals in 2022 and reached the Western Conference Semifinals in 2023 despite winning just 44 games. Last year, the Warriors got up to 46 wins. However, this year, we've seen Golden State hover around .500 with no signs of a breakthrough coming any time soon.

New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Heading into the season, the New Orleans Pelicans looked like a team ready to become elite for years to come. Yet, now we're seeing a bottomfeeder that has been derailed by injuries to their biggest stars. While getting Zion Williamson back should help restore balance, it's likely too little too late for the Pels.

Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even on paper, the Joel Embiid-Paul George pairing felt risky. Embiid's been limited to just 13 games this season. Just when first-round rookie Jared McCain started showing star potential, the 16th overall pick suffered a season-ending knee injury that threw a wrench in the 76ers' plans. Sitting well below .500, the 76ers have easily been one of the NBA's most disappointing teams this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images