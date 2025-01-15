Houston Rockets eyeing four-time NBA All-Star

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sitting at 26-12, the Houston Rockets enter NBA games today ranked in second place of the Western Conference. That places them well ahead of last year’s squad, which finished at 41-41, but missed the playoffs after finishing as the 11th seed in the West.

Even though they’ve had such a strong start, there are still NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Rockets could make a significant move in the near future. It could even be for a four-time All-Star.

Houston Rockets are big ‘fans’ of Devin Booker

One player who’s been mentioned in past NBA trade rumors is Devin Booker, but ever since the Phoenix Suns went all-in and acquired Kevin Durant plus Bradley Beal, those discussions have dissipated.

There are no current indications that Booker is anywhere near available, but that hasn’t stopped the latest Houston Rockets rumor from circulating.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets have “let it be known that they are Devin Booker fans.”

Yet, according to MacMahon, there’s “no indication” that Booker is or will be available any time soon. Although many other teams covet him, the 28-year-old is still considered the Suns’ franchise cornerstone, which makes a trade extremely unlikely.

However, with how quickly the NBA landscape can change, apparently the Rockets wanted to let it be known how enamored they are with the four-time All-Star, just in case his status could change.

