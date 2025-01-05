Golden State Warriors targeting trade for All-Star enjoying career year

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After years of being an annual championship contender, the Golden State Warriors are trying to figure out how to return to the NBA’s top tier. The team has a certain sense of urgency, realizing that a 36-year-old Stephen Curry’s window to win is running out.

But the Warriors enter NBA games today sitting in eighth place of the Western Conference, with an 18-16 record. If they want to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2021-22 season, executive Mike Dunleavy might have to make significant changes to the Warriors’ roster. Yet, there’s enough speculation to suggest Golden State is considering a blockbuster trade in the near future.

Golden State Warriors eyeing trade for Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic

There are several players currently involved in the latest NBA trade rumors. Jimmy Butler has stolen the headlines. The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the five-time All-NBA swingman, but there’s another trade candidate who could be a more reasonable target.

According to The Athletic, Chicago Bulls All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic has been the target that has been “more discussed” within the Warriors’ front office. They added that a Butler trade is unlikely while focusing the attention on players like Vucevic instead, who is also widely believed to be available.

“Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources. The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something Curry has never really had. Vučević is making 44 percent of his nearly five 3s per game this season and averaging 20.3 points per game. In theory, he’d get protected on defense by Green, while opening up offensive space for Curry, Wiggins and Kuminga.” The Athletic on Golden State Warriors/Nikola Vucevic trade

While Butler may bring in more fanfare, generating headlines along the way, there’s a strong case to be made that acquiring the 34-year-old Vucevic makes more sense, especially considering he’s making just $20 million this season compared to Butler’s $48.7 million salary. Plus, Vucevic is signed through next season, whereas Butler is expected to opt out of his player option and hit the open market in search of another big contract extension.

