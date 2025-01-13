Phoenix Suns badly want this six-time All-Star

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Entering NBA games today, the Phoenix Suns sit below .500 at 18-19. Many would suggest first-year coach Mike Budenholzer needs to make some changes. Yet, others feel like it’s time for Suns executive James Jones to shake up the roster.

Yet, the Suns are already all-in on their current core. Considering they have three All-NBA talents leading the way, perhaps Phoenix expects the improvement to come from within. However, one of those stars, Bradley Beal, has recently been removed from the starting lineup and is operating as a bench scorer instead.

Now, some are wondering if Beal’s benching could signal a bigger move ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix Suns interested in Jimmy Butler trade

One player on the NBA trade block is Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. He has a $52.4 million player option in 2025-26, but many anticipate him exercising his right to become a free agent. However, with things going south in Miami, Butler might be forced to keep his current contract intact, which would ensure he becomes a free agent next offseason at the age of 36.

But now other rumors of a potential Butler trade to the Phoenix Suns are circulating.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns “badly” want to acquire Butler via trade. Helping move the needle in Phoenix’s favor is the belief that Butler wants to join the Suns too, seemingly making this a perfect fit.

While it would work for the Suns to swap Beal’s contract for Butler’s to appease the NBA’s trade rules, executing a deal is more complicated. This is largely because Beal is one of the few who boasts a full no-trade clause, allowing him to accept or reject any trade that comes his way. Surely, he wants to remain with a contender too, and Miami may not have long-term plans for the 31-year-old microwave scorer who comes nowhere close to matching Butler’s defensive intensity.

As Stein alludes to, this likely means the Suns will need to find a third team willing to take on Beal’s contract while appealing to the veteran’s desires too.

“Before Bradley Beal’s obsessively discussed no-trade clause can even come into play, Miami and Phoenix need a third team willing to absorb Beal’s monster contract to emerge.” NBA insider Marc Stein on Phoenix Suns/Jimmy Butler trade

Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension with the Heat, but both sides would likely welcome a quick resolution to these matters.

