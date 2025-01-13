NBA insider details 4 reasons why Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat love-affair unraveled, and it’s not contract-related

The Miami Heat and team great Jimmy Butler are heading to a divorce at some point this year. The future Hall-of-Famer was recently suspended by the organization after he did little to hide his unhappiness in South Beach and desire to play elsewhere this year.
For months, rumors have pointed to the 35-year-old’s desire for a new max extension as the main reason why the relationship between him and the team has soured. Yet, despite Miami having no interest in giving him a new multi-year deal, many thought they would be civil and finish out the season together.
Also Read: Where do the Miami Heat land in our latest NBA power rankings?
However, a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer details four reasons the relationship has fallen apart beyond just a divide on his next contract.
Jimmy Butler started to frustrate teammates with ‘headstrong’ decisions
Jimmy Butler has been a beloved player for every team he has played for because of his effort on both sides of the ball. He is a two-way star in an era where they are few and far between. However, he has developed an overconfidence that has rubbed teammates, even his closest, the wrong way in recent seasons.
“Sources say even [Kyle] Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
- Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38% 3PT
Butler started skipping Miami Heat morning shootarounds
At first, reports suggested Jimmy Butler was fine with playing out the season, exercising his player option, and hitting free agency this summer. However, last month it became clear that was no longer the case and he was growing unhappy. Along with his no infamous public statements on losing his joy for basketball in Miami, Fischer reports the six-time All-Star started to skip morning shoot around in recent weeks.
Also Read: Where does Jimmy Butler rank among the 50 best NBA players right now?
Butler no longer wanted to travel with Miami teammates
It seems that spending less time with his Miami teammates wasn’t just something Butler looked to do at practice. The report claims that he also requested a private jet to away games and no longer wanted to travel on the Miami Heat team charter.
- Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million
Heat’s decision to move on from 3 key players annoyed Butler
It also looks like Butler’s frustration was already building during last season. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin were three key players from the surprise team that reached the 2023 NBA Finals. All three departed in NBA free agency over the last two summers. Fischer reports that bothered Butler, especially the departure of bench ace Strus.
“Butler is said to have viewed Strus as a brother — someone who could match the All-Star’s sarcastic (some call it abrasive) sense of humor,” Fischer wrote. “They hatched a celebrated handshake routine, featured often in Instagram posts and punctuated by the players flipping each other off with shared tongue-in-cheek zeal. Several people who knew that edition of the Heat well cited Strus as an instrumental figure in keeping Butler steady within the greater team dynamic.
How will the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga end?
The Miami Heat have more than enough reason to trade Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. However, the organization wants a very strong return. Not making the playoffs this year could mean losing the protections they have on future draft picks. Furthermore, the early trade contenders don’t have potential offers that intrigue the team.
Chances are Butler and the team come to an agreement that sees him stay on the team for the rest of the season. And then opts out this summer.
Also Read: Brooklyn Nets rumor claims they have no interest in signing Jimmy Butler this summer, targeting deal for bigger star