Brooklyn Nets rumor claims they have no interest in signing Jimmy Butler this summer, targeting deal for bigger star

An interesting new report reveals Jimmy Butler won’t have a suitor in the Brooklyn Nets when he jumps into NBA free agency this summer.

The saga of Jimmy Butler and his fallout with the Miami Heat has been one of the biggest stories in the NBA over the last six months. In the summer reports claimed he was looking for a new long-term max contract. However, the organization had no interest in giving such a deal to the 35-year-old.

Despite trade rumors, by the start of the season, it seemed like the two sides had come to an understanding that he would play out the season. However, over the last few weeks, things have devolved to a point where the team almost has to trade him after they suspended their top star for how he handled his dissatisfaction over not getting an extension.

Whether he is traded or not before the Feb. 6 deadline, Butler is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal to seek out a multi-year pact in the offseason. For months the speculation has been that the Brooklyn Nets would be a suitor since they will have the most available cap space.

But NBA insider Marc Stein claimed this weekend that is not at all the case. And Brooklyn has a bigger star in mind for their future.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Do the Brooklyn Nets prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo over Jimmy Butler?

“League sources reiterated to The Stein Line this week that the Nets have no plans to pursue Butler in free agency,” Stein wrote. “What, then, are Brooklyn’s plans? The scenario repeatedly cited in conversations with rival teams always winds up in the same place.

“The Nets have long been described and continue to be painted as a team determined to be in a position to trade for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo someday.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024-25): 31.7 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 18% 3PT

The NBA insider does make it clear the Bucks have no intention of trading Giannis unless the Greek superstar requests an exit. After turning around their season and being back among the top six in the East, that is not expected to happen this season.

However, if they were again ousted in the first round of the NBA playoffs this spring, things could change. And the Nets have the draft assets to be a very strong contender for the eight-time All-Star in a trade.

