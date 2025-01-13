NBA rumors reveal surprise team eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks got off to an abysmal start this season, heading into early November with a 2-8 record prompting NBA rumors about a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. While the team has turned things around, surging up the NBA standings, rivals are still keeping a close eye on the situation.

Antetokounmpo is the biggest reason for the turnaround. Entering NBA games today, the perennial All-Star forward is averaging career-highs in scoring with his highest rebounding total since the 2019-’20 campaign. He’s also taking more shots, attempting 21 field goals per game after averaging 18.8 last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (ESPN): 31.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.0 APG< 59.8% FG

Meanwhile, since that 2-8 start, Milwaukee boasts an 18-9 record. It is climbing its way up the Eastern Conference, heading into the week as the No. 6 seed. While winning the Central Division remains unlikely, with the Cleveland Cavaliers leading by double-digit games, the Bucks are on pace to make the NBA playoffs while avoiding the Play-In Tournament. However, NBA rumors about a future trade haven’t gone away.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets view Antetokounmpo as their “dream target” and will be waiting in the wings with the hope he demands a trade out of Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract (Spotrac): $54.126 million cap hit (2025-’26), $58.456 million cap hit (2026-’27), $62.786 million player option in 2027

What’s also been made clear is that the Bucks won’t move Antetokounmpo unless he forces them to. As of now, the two-time NBA MVP remains loyal to Milwaukee amid rampant speculation every offseason that he might eventually request a trade.

With the Nets already keeping an eye on Antetokounmpo, it stands to reason that Brooklyn will operate as a seller at the NBA trade deadline to acquire more future first-round picks with the goal of trading for a perennial All-Star within the next two or three years.

