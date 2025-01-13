6 Super Bowl LIX matchups we’d love to see

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Wild Card Road draws to a close, we’re left with the outcome this season deserved. The best NFL teams are still around, advancing with ease past Wild Card Weekend to reach the Divisional Round. Now the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions return from the first-round bye, setting up fantastic matchups this weekend. While the Divisional Round is the focus for now, there are a few Super Bowl LIX matchups we would love to see in a few weeks.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

We’ve seen the Kansas City Chiefs in four of the last five Super Bowls, so it would be fun to see something new. Right now, the Detroit Lions feel like America’s Team with many wanting the feel-good story to have an ending made for a movie. As for the Baltimore Ravens, they last won Super Bowl XLVIII more than a decade ago. However, this would be all about the opportunity for quarterback Lamar Jackson to win his first. He would potentially join Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the only three players in NFL history to win NFL MVP three times and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. From a narrative perspective, either Super Bowl winner would be great. Related: Matchups to watch for Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the Super Bowl LIX matchup the general public wants to see. A battle between two teams that have never won the Super Bowl would be the picturesque ending for the 2024 NFL season. It could also be one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls ever, although probably not a repeat of the 90 total points scored in Buffalo’s 48-42 win over the season. Either Josh Allen or Jared Goff would win their first Super Bowl. That means Allen either thrusts himself into the mix of one of the 10 best NFL quarterbacks ever or the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford deal does down as the best NFL trade ever. Related: NFL defense rankings

Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken the throne from the New England Patriots as the most hated team in the National Football League. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are the young and hungry team that the nation wants to root for. This wouldn’t necessarily be David vs Goliath, that’s severely underestimating just how dominant the Lions have been for two years now. Instead, this would be a matchup between the two best NFL teams in 2024 with everyone who isn’t a member of the Chiefs Kingdom rooting for Dan Campbell. and Co. to prevent the three-peat. Related: NFL power rankings 2025

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a season that delivered a reminder of how valuable elite running backs are, a matchup between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in Super Bowl LIX would be a great finale. Not only did Baltimore (187.6 rush ypg) and Philadelphia (179.3 rush ypg) have the best rushing offenses in the NFL this season, they both outgained the third-best team by over 400 yards. This would also provide a rematch from their meeting back on Dec. 1. On a neutral site, this would be a fantastic matchup with a running back potentially winning Super Bowl MVP. Related: Best NFL players of all time

Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It feels like we’re on a collision course for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Detroit is the NFC representative most of the football world wants to see in Super Bowl LIX, but the Eagles vs Bills would be a phenomenal matchup. Philadelphia boasts the secondary to really stick in coverage with Buffalo’s receivers and the Bills’ run defense could have some big issues stopping Saquon Barkley. However, that all sets up for Josh Allen to put this team on its back and finally bring a championship parade to Buffalo. On the other side, Jalen Hurts gets a shot at redemption and a Super Bowl MVP performance would change the current narrative about him. Related: Best NFL dynasties ever

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images