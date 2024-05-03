2024 NBA Draft Lottery Guide: Date, time, TV info, odds, and everything else you need to know

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Draft is nearly here, but before the annual event can take place in June, the top picks must be set up by the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. Here, you can get everything you need to know about this year’s lottery, including its start time and where to watch.

What is the NBA Draft Lottery?

To avoid the strategy of tanking to land the top overall pick in the draft, the NBA created the lottery in 1985. The annual event that happens a few weeks before the NBA Draft uses a lottery system — complete with ping-pong balls — to randomly select which of the 14 worst teams in the league will get the top four picks.

No. 1 pick odds in 2024 NBA Draft lottery

For the 2024 edition of the NBA Draft lottery, the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have the best odds to get the top pick at 14%, followed by the Charlotte Hornets with 13.3% and then the Portland Trail Blazers at 13.2%. Below you can find the complete list of odds for all 14 teams in the lottery.

Detroit 14.0%

Washington 14.0%

Charlotte 13.3%

Portland 13.2%

San Antonio 10.5%

Toronto1 9.0%

Memphis 7.5%

Utah2 6.0%

Brooklyn (to Houston) 4.5%

Atlanta 3.0%

Chicago 2.0%

Houston3 1.5%

Sacramento 0.8%

Golden State4 0.7

When is the NBA Draft Lottery?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s NBA Draft Lottery takes place on May 12 — the same as Mother’s Day 2024 — in Chicago Illinois.

How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery?

The annual event will air at 8:30 PM ET and broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

The actual lottery takes place in a separate room before the ESPN broadcast begins. Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 are placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible four-ball combinations when drawn out of the 1414. Before the NBA Draft lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations are assigned to the 14 lottery teams.

They are mixed for 20 seconds, and then one ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed for another 10 seconds and a second ball is drawn. A third ball is removed after a 10-second mix, and then a fourth after another 10-second mix. The team that has been assigned that four-ball combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The process is then repeated for the next three picks.

How long is the NBA Draft Lottery?

The reveal of the order for the top 14 picks doesn’t take very long. The broadcast usually lasts 10 to 15 minutes and airs during half-time of an NBA Playoff game.

What were the results of the 2023 Draft Lottery?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs won the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery. They would go on to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. Below are the complete results of last year’s lottery.

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Chicago (to Orlando)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

List of previous NBA Draft lottery winners

Here is a rundown of the teams that won the last 10 NBA draft lotteries and the players they selected with the No. 1 pick in that year’s draft.

2023: San Antonio Spurs – Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs – Victor Wembanyama 2022: Orlando Magic – Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic – Paolo Banchero 2021: Detroit Pistons – Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons – Cade Cunningham 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards 2019: New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson 2018: Phoenix Suns – Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns – Deandre Ayton 2017: Boston Celtics – Markelle Fultz

Boston Celtics – Markelle Fultz 2016: Philadelphia Sixers – Ben Simmons

Philadelphia Sixers – Ben Simmons 2015: Minnesota Timberwolves -| Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves -| Karl-Anthony Towns 2014: Cleveland Cavaliers – Andrew Wiggins

Cleveland Cavaliers – Andrew Wiggins 2013: Cleveland Cavaliers – Anthony Bennett

What month is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 edition of the NBA Draft takes place on June 26 (Round 1) and June 27 (Round 2).