Natus Vincere’s Boombl4 tests positive for COVID-19

Natus Vincere’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in-game leader Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 at IEM Katowice 2022.

Boombl4 announced on Twitter that he will play in the group stage of the competition while isolated from the rest of his teammates in a separate hotel room.

“Now I feel fine and I will do my best so that this condition does not affect the performance of the team,” the 23-year-old Russian wrote on Thursday.

Boombl4 became the second player at IEM Katowice to test positive for COVID-19. MIBR rifler Raphael “exit” Lacerda remains in quarantine until Saturday.

–Field Level Media