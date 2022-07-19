fbpx
Published July 19, 2022

Nashville SC acquire discovery priority for Shaquell Moore

Jul 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; United States defender Shaquell Moore (20) tries to controls the ball during the first half against Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC acquired the discovery priority for U.S. men’s national team defender Shaquell Moore from CF Montreal on Tuesday.

Montreal received $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money in exchange for the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old right-back.

Moore has been playing for CD Tenerife in the Spanish Segunda Division since 2019.

He earned his first senior call-up with Team USA for a March 2018 friendly against Paraguay. He scored his first international goal on July 18, 2021 in a 1-0 win against Canada in the 2021 Gold Cup.

–Field Level Media

