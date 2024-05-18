NASCAR All-Star Race’s top racing teams of all-time

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The highly anticipated NASCAR All-Star Race week is here, and this event has a long history of great performances and unforgettable moments.

Once called The Winston, this event has altered its name a few times because of changes in the sport. But whether it’s been known as the Nextel All-Star Challenge or the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, it’s always been a big deal, showing off great performances without affecting the championship.

Related: NASCAR power rankings: 10 best NASCAR drivers right now

NASCAR All-Star Weekend format

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Qualifying for the All-Star Race

Drivers have lots of ways to get into the main event. If you won a race in 2023–24 or you’re a past Cup champ or All-Star winner still racing, you’re in. Otherwise, winning a stage in the All-Star Open or getting the fan vote can also get you in.

Seventeen drivers have earned a spot in the All-Star Race through automatic qualification. This includes winners from the 2023–24 races, regardless of whether they are full-time Cup drivers or not, as well as past Cup champions and All-Star winners who are currently full-time Cup drivers.

The drivers are: Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suarez.

Related: Bleeding Tires In NASCAR: Everything You Need To Know

The All-Star Weekend schedule

The All-Star weekend will start with the Open qualifying. Teams race in two laps, and the fastest lap determines their starting position, all with standard tires. After that, it is the Cup qualifying and the pit crew challenge. Drivers do three laps, the second of which is reserved for a pit crew change. The pit crew’s timing decides the winner of the pit stop challenge and also determines the pit stop order.

On Sunday, the excitement goes on with the All-Star Open which is a 100-lap race, with one overtime attempt. Teams are free to select their starting tire, but at Lap 50 they have to make a four-tire stop during the caution. The top two racers get a chance to participate in the All-Star Race, while the one chosen by fans completes the lineup.

Related: NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, track info, how to watch

The main event: NASCAR All-Star Race

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET), the climax of the weekend, is a 200-lap event that uses overtime rules. Every team has two sets of regular tires and two sets of softer tires. They usually begin with the soft tire for a better performance. At Lap 100, there is a compulsory pit stop where teams have to change all four tires. Then, at Lap 150, another pit stop is available to the teams if they want.

Related: ​​10 questions all NASCAR fans should know the answers to

Top racing teams rankings of all-time

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Here are all the NASCAR All-Star Race team winners, ranked from fewest to most wins:

Melling Racing — 1 Win

1985: Bill Elliott (Ford)

Blue Max Racing — 1 Win

1989: Rusty Wallace (Pontiac)

Geoff Bodine Racing — 1 Win

1994: Geoff Bodine (Ford)

Wood Brothers Racing — 1 Win

1996: Michael Waltrip (Ford)

Dale Earnhardt, Inc. — 1 Win

2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Chevrolet)

Gillett Evernham Motorsports — 1 Win

2008: Kasey Kahne (Dodge)

Junior Johnson & Associates — 2 Wins

1985: Darrell Waltrip (Chevrolet)

1988: Terry Labonte (Chevrolet)

Robert Yates Racing — 2 Wins

1991: Davey Allison (Ford)

1992: Davey Allison (Ford)

Stewart-Haas Racing — 2 Wins

2009: Tony Stewart (Chevrolet)

2018: Kevin Harvick (Ford)

Chip Ganassi Racing — 2 Wins

2014: Jamie McMurray (Chevrolet)

2019: Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

Joey Gibs Racing — 2 Wins

2015: Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2019: Kyle Busch (Toyota)

Richard Childress Racing — 4 Wins

1987: Dale Earnhardt (Chevrolet)

1990: Dale Earnhardt (Chevrolet)

1993: Dale Earnhardt (Chevrolet)

2007: Kevin Harvick (Chevrolet)

Roush Fenway Racing — 4 Wins

1998: Mark Martin (Ford)

2004: Matt Kenseth (Ford)

2005: Mark Martin (Ford)

2011: Carl Edwards (Ford)

Team Penske — 4 Wins

2002: Ryan Newman (Ford)

2010: Kurt Busch (Ford)

2016: Joey Logano (Ford)

2022: Ryan Blaney (Ford)

Hendrick Motorsports — 11 Wins

1995: Jeff Gordon (Chevrolet)

1997: Jeff Gordon (Chevrolet)

1999: Terry Labonte (Chevrolet)

2001: Jeff Gordon (Chevrolet)

2003: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

2006: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

2012: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

2013: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

2020: Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2021: Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

2023: Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

Related: 20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time: Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. land in the top 20?