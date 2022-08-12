MOUZ, NBK- part ways

Credit: MOUZ | Twitter

Two-time Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major champion Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt has left MOUZ after spending the past five months on the bench, the team confirmed Friday.

The news comes on the heels of 1pv.fr reporting that NBK- and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier are close to signing with Falcons.

“Thank you, (NBK-),” MOUZ wrote Friday on Twitter. “Although it was just a short stint, your influence on the team was a big advantage, and we’re grateful for the time spent together. We wish you all the best for your next endeavor, long live the kingmaker.”

NBK-, who joined MOUZ in January, was replaced on the active roster by Jon “JDC” de Castro in March.

The 28-year-old Frenchman won the DreamHack Winter Major in 2014 with Team LDLC and the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major with Team Envy the following year.

The current roster of MOUZ consists of Australian Christopher “dexter” Nong, Lithuanian Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, Slovakian David “frozen” Cernansky, Hungary’s Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and JDC. Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen is the coach and fellow Denmark native Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand is benched.

–Field Level Media