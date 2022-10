Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson will have an X-ray to check for further damage after taking a stick to the mouth on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old rookie told The Athletic he needed about 15 stitches on his lip following the Senators’ 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals.

It was just the fourth career game for Sanderson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has one assist so far this season.

