MLB, union announce funds for lockout casualties

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association both announced funds for workers and organizations in Spring Training cities impacted by their labor impasse.

MLB created a $1 million fund to support ballpark workers affected by missed Spring Training games. Also, the MLBPA announced its $500,000 “Fastball Fund” to support nonprofits impacted by the lockout.

Both efforts come amid news that the sides are deadlocked and that a second week of regular-season games is about to get wiped out.

In MLB’s fund, part-time and seasonal Spring Training workers are eligible for grants administered by the clubs in Florida and Arizona.

“We know that our sport is facing a challenging time as we work toward a new collective bargaining agreement,” commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Regrettably, the people who make Spring Training a first-class experience for our fans have been affected through no fault of their own. As an institution, Major League Baseball and our Clubs remain committed to supporting our most vulnerable staff. We hope this fund will alleviate some of the financial concerns they have faced due to missed Grapefruit and Cactus League games this spring.”

The MLBPA’s trust is aimed at nonprofits that provide youth development programs throughout the communities in Arizona and Florida that have historically benefitted from Spring Training games through fundraising and promotional activities.

