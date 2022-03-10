WATCH: MLB teams react to official end of the lockout

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s officially over. MLB’s long nightmare came to a conclusion at 7 PM ET Thursday evening after owners ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

Said agreement earlier on Thursday ends a lockout that started back on December 2 and has painted both sides in a bad light.

The first four series of the regular season have already been canceled due to prolonged collective bargaining issues between owners and MLBPA.

But at long last, fans will get to see their favorite teams take to the field for Spring Training in Arizona and Florida here soon. From there, MLB Opening Day will be upon us early next month.

Despite the back and forth. Despite the general public being turned off over the public bickering. Despite millionaires and billionaires fighting over a piece of the pie. Despite all of that, America’s pastime is back. Teams took note immediately after the lockout ended.

MLB teams react to end of lockout

Baseball's back, tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/dZDivaKgoM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2022

See you soon, Reds Country. pic.twitter.com/wpHuECi6Ul — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 11, 2022

missed you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RvJAHFopTj — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 11, 2022