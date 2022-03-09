MLB cancels regular-season games through at least April 14

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB season has been delayed even further with no end in sight to the ongoing lockout. MLB owners and the Players’ Association met the past few days in an attempt to hash out a new collective bargaining agreement. To no avail.

MLB announced on Wednesday that it has canceled all regular-season games through at least April 14.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately.” MLB statement on canceled games

When the two sides were not able to come to terms on a new CBA back in March 1, the league announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season. Now, the work stoppage has been taken to a whole new level.

MLB in dire straits as CBA talks fail

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest issue right now seems to be owners pushing for an international draft — something that the Players’ Association has refused to agree to throughout the entire process. Spin from both sides leading up to Major League Baseball’s announcement on Wednesday was a clear indication that things weren’t going swimmingly.

Among the other issues here are collective balance tax, player payrolls, luxury tax threshold, minimum player salaries and service time.

It was just earlier this wek that the league set a Tuesday deadline for a new CBA in order for players to receive their full salaries and a full 162-game schedule to be played. That’s ow thrown out the window.