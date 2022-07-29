MLB roundup: Trey Mancini stars in possible O’s home finale

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Lyles pitched into the sixth inning and Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what might have been his last home game with the Orioles, a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon.

With one out, one on and the Orioles leading 1-0 in the eighth, Tampa Bay right-fielder Josh Lowe couldn’t find Mancini’s fly ball in the sun. The ball hit him and rolled into the right-field corner. Austin Hays scored from second, and Mancini beat the relay throw home for his first career inside-the-park homer.

Between innings, Mancini, the designated hitter and longtime member of the Orioles, received a curtain call. The Orioles embark Friday on a six-game road trip that will extend beyond the trade deadline.

Lyles (7-8), allowed three hits and pitched around control problems as he struck out four and walked four. Felix Bautista pitched 1 1/3 innings for his third save. Ryan Yarbrough (0-6) went toe-to-toe with Lyles, allowing a run on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight batters without a walk.

Yankees 1, Royals 0

Aaron Judge hit a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth inning as New York eked out a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Judge lifted a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) off an advertisement in the back of the visiting bullpen beyond left-center field. Judge’s major-league-best 39th homer and sixth in seven games occurred after Yankees newcomer Andrew Benintendi capped an 0-for-4 debut by fouling out to left field.

Kansas City’s Brady Singer dominated the Yankees by throwing mostly sinkers and sliders in seven overpowering innings. He limited New York just to a Gleyber Torres single in the fourth inning while striking out 10 and walking one.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3

Matt Chapman hit two home runs and had three RBIs and host Toronto defeated Detroit in the opener of a four-game series.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list (neck strain) to make the start. He allowed one run, two hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings.

Detroit left-hander Tyler Alexander (2-4) allowed three runs (two earned), five hits and one walk with one strikeout in four innings. Willi Castro and Jonathan Schoop hit solo home runs for the Tigers.

Dodgers 13, Rockies 0

Trea Turner and Gavin Lux had three hits each, Tyler Anderson tossed seven shutout innings and Los Angeles clobbered Colorado in Denver.

Mookie Betts and Will Smith added two hits apiece for Los Angeles, which has won five in a row over the Rockies. Turner and Smith each knocked in three runs. Anderson (11-1) held his former team to four hits and no walks while fanning four.

Brendan Rodgers had four hits for Colorado, which has dropped five of its first seven out of the All-Star break. Los Angeles is 6-2 since the break.

Rangers 2, Angels 0

Spencer Howard outpitched Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager had three hits and Texas held on to beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Howard (2-2) gave up three hits in five scoreless innings, striking out five and not walking a batter. Seager doubled home one run, and Nathaniel Lowe launched a solo shot for the Rangers.

Ohtani (9-6) gave up two runs in six innings, a solid performance but not good enough on a night when the Los Angeles offense was silent. Ohtani struck out 11, giving him 68 in his last six starts. He finished in double digits in all six.

Giants 4, Cubs 2

Left-hander Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Yermin Mercedes contributed a two-run single to a three-run third as host San Francisco snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

Patrick Wisdom smacked a two-run homer for the Cubs, who saw a six-game winning streak come to an end. His 18th homer of the season came three batters after Ian Happ singled to center field leading off the seventh, ending Wood’s no-hit bid.

In 6 2/3 innings, Wood (7-8) allowed two runs and two hits. He walked two and struck out three. Cubs starter Justin Steele (4-7) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, although all four runs he allowed were unearned. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out six.

Red Sox 4, Guardians 2

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer and Kutter Crawford allowed just one run across 5 2/3 innings as host Boston defeated Cleveland to snap a two-game losing skid.

Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Red Sox were shut out for five innings, but Jeter Downs led off the sixth with a base hit. He was forced at second on Jarren Duran’s bunt.

Alex Verdugo’s single moved Duran to second, and Bogaerts ripped his eighth home run of the season over the Green Monster to supply Boston with all the runs it needed to split the four-game series with the Guardians.

Phillies 8, Pirates 7

Kyle Schwarber smacked his 32nd home run, a three-run shot, and Darick Hall hit a two-run triple as vPhiladelphia outlasted hosted Pittsburgh.

Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius each added RBI hits for the Phillies, who have won three of four.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-5) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and three hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks. Serathony Dominguez got the final two outs for his sixth save.

Astros 4, Mariners 2

Alex Bregman homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead double in the eighth as Houston claimed a victory over visiting Seattle in the opener of a four-game series.

The Astros not only snapped a three-game losing skid, they claimed the season series with the Mariners while extending their lead in the American League West to 11 games over the second-place Mariners. Houston is 10-6 vs. Seattle this year with just the games the next three days remaining.

With the score 2-2 in the eighth, Yuli Gurriel was hit by a pitch from Mariners reliever Andres Munoz (1-4) and swiped second base. Bregman then hit an RBI drive to left-center field, went to third on a groundout and scored when Munoz uncorked a wild pitch.

Marlins 7, Reds 6

Jesus Sanchez hit a pinch-hit home run to tie the score in the ninth inning and Joey Wendle followed with a go-ahead RBI double as Miami rallied to defeat host Cincinnati.

Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Marlins’ offense. He followed Wendle’s double with a sacrifice fly that proved to be the winning run. He also blasted a two-run homer measured at 419 feet and added an RBI double.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Tommy Pham’s RBI single closed the Reds’ deficit to 7-6. But with runners on first and second, Tanner Scott struck out Joey Votto swinging at a high, 97-mph fastball. Pham finished with three hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati.

