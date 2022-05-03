MLB roundup: Gleyber Torres, Yankees earn 10th straight win

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees pushed their winning streak to 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the ninth with a single to center off Yimi Garcia (0-2), and pinch runner Tim Locastro stole second. After Garcia retired former Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson and fanned Aaron Hicks, Torres gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead by lining a first-pitch curveball to center field to easily score Locastro.

Torres supplied New York’s other two runs as well, swatting a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Yankees are off to a 17-6 start, their best since opening 2003 with 19 wins in 23 games.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman had RBI hits in the bottom of the fourth for Toronto, which dropped to 9-3 in one-run games this season. George Springer and Bichette had two hits apiece, but Toronto was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

White Sox 3, Angels 0

Dylan Cease allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead Chicago to a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Cease (3-1) did not walk a batter and matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts, including fanning Mike Trout three times. Cease retired 21 of the 23 batters he faced.

The White Sox had seven hits, including three from Luis Robert. Tim Anderson, Robert and Jose Abreu scored Chicago’s runs.

Cardinals 1, Royals 0

Steven Matz and three St. Louis relievers combined to shut out visiting Kansas City.

Matz (3-1) cruised through six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Kodi Whitley, Nick Wittgren and Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning each for the Cardinals, with Gallegos earning his fifth save. Paul Goldschmidt hit a first-inning homer to account for the game’s only run.

Zack Greinke (0-2) allowed one run on three hits in six innings for the Royals, who lost for the fourth game in a row and the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Twins 2, Orioles 1

Chris Paddack pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball as Minnesota defeat host Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series.

Carlos Correa drove in the tiebreaking run with a sixth-inning single as Minnesota won for the 10th time in its last 11 games. Paddack (1-2) gave up four hits and a walk while striking out three. Jhoan Duran earned his first major league save with a perfect ninth.

Bryan Baker (1-1) took the loss in relief of Tyler Wells, who allowed one run on four hits without a walk in five innings.

Braves 5, Mets 2

Travis d’Arnaud continued to torment his former team, collecting three hits and three RBIs as Atlanta won at New York.

Austin Riley homered for the Braves. Max Fried (3-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save. Chris Bassitt (3-2) took the loss after giving up three runs in seven innings.

The Mets played without manager Buck Showalter, who was suspended one game just before first pitch after Major League Baseball ruled New York’s Yoan Lopez threw purposely at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night.

Astros 3, Mariners 0

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as host Houston defeated Seattle.

Odorizzi logged 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since joining the Astros prior to last season. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out three. Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris and Rafael Montero (second save) completed the shutout.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. Ty France had two of Seattle’s five hits.

Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4

David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Arizona’s win over host Miami.

Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first appearance against his former team. Gallen, who entered the game with a 0.60 ERA, pitched six scoreless innings before running into trouble. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed five hits, no walks, two runs and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Pablo Lopez (3-1), who led the majors with an ERA of 0.39, took the loss. He struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, but he allowed six hits, two walks and four runs. Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the year. Jazz Chisholm Jr., the player Miami acquired when it traded Gallen in 2019 drove in two runs for the Marlins, as did Jesus Aguilar.

Rays 6, Athletics 1

Yandy Diaz blasted a 407-foot home run and scored two runs, Manuel Margot had three hits and Drew Rasmussen allowed just one run on one hit over five innings to lead visiting Tampa Bay over Oakland.

Wander Franco and Diaz each had two hits and an RBI, while Margot went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for the Rays, who ended a two-game slide.

The Athletics managed just two hits — singles by Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder — en route to their fourth straight loss and fifth in six games.

