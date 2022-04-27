MLB roundup: Anthony Rizzo’s 3 HRs carry Yankees over Orioles

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo hit three homers for the first time in his career as the New York Yankees recorded a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Rizzo’s first multi-homer game as a Yankee gave him sole possession of the major league lead, with eight homers. It was New York’s first three-homer game since Kyle Higashioka went deep three times against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 16, 2020.

Aaron Judge homered on his 30th birthday and Joey Gallo also went deep as the Yankees won their fourth straight and sixth in seven games. Luis Severino (2-0) allowed four runs on three hits in a season-high six-plus innings. He retired the first 14 hitters and took a no-hit bid into the sixth.

Austin Hayes and Anthony Santander each hit a three-run homer for Baltimore.

Giants 8, Athletics 2

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater backed the nine-strikeout pitching of Carlos Rodon with three-run home runs, sending San Francisco to its fifth straight win, this one over visiting Oakland.

Rodon (3-0) continued his strikeout assault by fanning eight or more for the fourth straight start. The first-year Giant held the A’s to one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. Flores hit an RBI double in a two-run second inning and then added his second home run of the season, a three-run blast in the third after Oakland had pulled within 2-1.

A’s starter Daulton Jefferies (1-3) was pulled after four innings, having allowed five runs and four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

David Peralta hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Arizona beat Los Angeles.

Five Arizona relievers combined to hold the Dodgers scoreless over the final five innings, with Ian Kennedy (1-1) getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning to earn the victory and Mark Melancon pitching a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Will Smith had an early three-run double for the Dodgers and Trea Turner had a hit and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 36 games.

Astros 5, Rangers 1

Jake Odorizzi retired the final 12 batters he faced in an exceptional start as Houston beat Texas in Arlington.

Odorizzi (1-2), who had recorded just two outs in his previous start, logged six strong innings, allowing one hit and one walk while notching four strikeouts. Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs, and Alex Bregman scored twice for Houston, which had lost five of six.

Texas center fielder Adolis Garcia recorded the lone hit against Odorizzi by smacking a 2-2 slider over the wall in left field to knot the game at 1-1 in the second inning. It was the eighth homer in 19 games for Garcia against the Astros.

Mets 3, Cardinals 0

Chris Bassitt and three relievers blanked host St. Louis on three hits as New York clinched a sixth straight series victory opening the season, setting a team record.

Bassitt (3-1) held the Cardinals to two hits in six innings, striking out six. Starling Marte drove in two runs as the Mets won for the 11th time in 14 games.

The Cardinals lost their third straight game and have scored just 14 runs in their last seven games.

Twins 5, Tigers 4

Miguel Sano ripped a single into right field with two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, and a throwing error moments later allowed host Minnesota to prevail over Detroit.

Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Twins at the plate. Urshela added a pair of hits as Minnesota won its season-high fifth game in a row.

Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs for the Tigers, who dropped their third straight game.

Braves 3, Cubs 1

Left-hander Max Fried pitched six strong innings and continued his dominance over Chicago as host Atlanta ended a two-game losing streak and sent the Cubs to a sixth loss in seven games.

Travis Demeritte hit a tiebreaking homer for the Braves in the fifth inning, and Ozzie Albies had two of Atlanta’s six hits. Fried (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and four strikeouts and improved his career mark to 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA against the Cubs.

Chicago’s Ian Happ hit a solo homer, his second in two games. It was the first home run allowed by Fried this season and ended his stretch of 47 consecutive homerless innings.

Phillies 10, Rockies 3

Odubel Herrera homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice to lift host Philadelphia past Colorado.

Bryce Harper added two hits and Didi Gregorius had two hits and scored three times for the Phillies, who won their second blowout in a row over the Rockies. Zach Eflin (1-1) allowed two hits and one run in six innings.

Charlie Blackmon ripped two solo homers and C.J. Cron had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost two straight to the Phillies by a combined 18-5 score. Jose Iglesias also recorded two hits and an RBI and Ryan McMahon walked three times. German Marquez (0-1) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs, four earned.

Mariners 8, Rays 4

Adam Frazier doubled in three runs during an error-filled, seven-run fourth inning and visiting Seattle opened a three-game series against Tampa Bay with a win in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ty France drove in two runs for Seattle, which won for the ninth time in its last 11 games. France has 15 RBIs over his last eight games. Logan Gilbert (3-0) allowed two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking three. He has allowed one earned run over his first four starts, covering 22 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay catcher Rene Pinto recorded his first major league hit with a two-run homer in the seventh and Wander Franco also hit a two-run blast.

Padres 9, Reds 6

Eric Hosmer homered and Jake Cronenworth tripled in three runs during an eight-run fourth inning as visiting San Diego beat Cincinnati for the 10th time in the past 11 games.

Joe Musgrove (3-0) allowed five runs — only two earned — over six solid innings for the Padres, who won the opener of the three-game series and have won all four meetings this season by a combined 25-9 score.

Nick Senzel had two hits and scored twice for the Reds, who dropped their 12th game in 13 tries after snapping their 11-game losing skid on Sunday against St. Louis.

Brewers 12, Pirates 8

Willy Adames homered twice, doubled, singled and drove in a career-high seven runs as visiting Milwaukee opened a three-game series with a win over Pittsburgh.

Adames’ two-homer game was the first of his career, while the seven RBIs were three more than he had ever recorded previously. He had gone just 1-for-11 against the Pirates last week. Kolten Wong scored three times after two singles and a walk.

Ke’Bryan Hayes went 3-for-3 and scored twice for the Pirates, and Daniel Vogelbach and Kevin Newman each collected a pair of hits and scored once.

Angels 4, Guardians 1

Patrick Sandoval threw seven scoreless innings and Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three as Los Angeles beat Cleveland in Anaheim, Calif.

Sandoval (1-0) struck out nine, walked one and gave up just two hits — both singles. The Angels lost the shutout in the ninth inning on Jose Ramirez’s RBI double, ending a streak of 17 scoreless innings by the Guardians’ offense in the series.

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias entered the game with one on and one out in the ninth and struck out the next two batters for his fourth save.

Marlins 5, Nationals 2

Joey Wendle slugged a three-run homer on his 32nd birthday and Sandy Alcantara pitched a gem as Miami won at Washington.

Alcantara (2-0) allowed just one run in six innings, striking out five. Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save. The Marlins, who have won three straight games, also threw out two Nationals at the plate.

Washington’s Josiah Gray (2-2) matched his career high by whiffing 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits — including Wendle’s homer — three walks and four runs.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 (10 innings)

Raimel Tapia hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Toronto defeated visiting Boston.

The Red Sox took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the eighth but fell for the second consecutive game to open a four-game series.

Toronto tied the game in the ninth against Jake Diekman. After Tapia and Santiago Espinal hit doubles, George Springer leveled the score with a two-out, two-run homer. Jordan Romano (1-1) retired his three batters in the 10th, stranding the designated runner at third.

Royals 6, White Sox 0

Carlos Santana’s two-run single keyed a four-run sixth inning as Kansas City snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory in Chicago. The White Sox took their eighth straight loss due in part to issuing 11 walks.

Daniel Lynch (2-1) allowed two hits in six innings for the win. Taylor Clarke threw one inning and Brady Singer handled the last two to complete a five-hit shutout. Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi left in the sixth inning with left knee discomfort.

Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel (1-2) gave up two unearned runs on two hits in four-plus innings.

–Field Level Media