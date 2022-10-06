MLB announces crew chiefs for wild-card round

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Barrett, Alfonso Marquez, Jerry Meals and Jeff Nelson will be crew chiefs for the four Wild Card Series, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Barrett will be crew chief for the American League series between the host Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays with Doug Eddings being behind the plate for Game 1. Meals will handle the duties for the AL series between the host Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with Lance Barrett calling balls and strikes in the opener.

In the National League, Marquez will be crew chief for the series between the host New York Mets and San Diego Padres with D.J. Reyburn behind the plate for the opener. Nelson will have the duties for the series between the host St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies with Adrian Johnson the home plate ump in Game 1.

Umpires Dan Bellino, Rob Drake, Manny Gonzalez and Mark Wegner will serve as replay officials during the wild-card round.

MLB also announced that Mark Carlson, Marvin Hudson, Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller will be crew chiefs for the Division Series round.

Hudson will be crew chief for the Houston Astros series, Iassogna will handle duties for the New York Yankees series, Carlson will run the crew for the Los Angeles Dodgers series and Miller is assigned to the Atlanta Braves series.

Umpires Ramon De Jesus, Mike Estabrook, Gabe Morales and Bill Welke will be replay officials during the divisional round.

–Field Level Media