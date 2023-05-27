Mito Pereira jumps into lead at LIV Golf DC

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chile’s Mito Pereira carded a 5-under 67 on Saturday to jump into the lead after two rounds of action at LIV Golf DC in Sterling, Va.

Pereira recorded 10 birdies against five bogeys and sits at 9 under after 36 holes at Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. He closed his round on a high note, tallying four birdies over his last six holes to pass first-round leader Harold Varner III, who shot an even-par 72 on Saturday.

“Solid day, just a few errant shots, missing to the right basically,” Pereira said. “But putting and off the tee was pretty good. Pretty happy and just ready for (Sunday).”

Varner was at 1 under through 14 holes before bogeying the par-3 15th. He then closed his round with three pars as he slid into second, just one stroke off the lead.

Kevin Na shot a 69 on Saturday and sits in a tie for third with Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who shared low-round honors with Pereira by shooting a 67.

Stenson captured seven birdies and, like Pereira, also had a strong finish, picking up an eagle at the par-5 18th.

“Obviously, seven birdies and an eagle is always nice,” Stenson said. “Unfortunately, I hit a couple of shots that weren’t really where they needed to be and resulted in a couple of bogeys, but for the most part you get what you deserve in this game.”

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen also fired a 67 to vault 19 spots into a tie for fifth at 6 under with Colombian Sebastian Munoz (68 on Saturday), Andy Ogletree (70) and Cameron Smith of Australia (70).

South African Branden Grace and Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, who each recorded a second-round 69, sit in a tie for ninth at 5 under.

In team play, Pereira, Munoz and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann have Torque GC in the lead at 18 under. Stinger GC and RangeGoats GC are tied for second at 15 under, while 4Aces GC is five strokes off the lead in fourth.

“The team aspect, it’s really cool to watch it out there, and it can get you off your own game,” Pereira said. “It’s nice to have that in the background and just hope we can take the win again.”

–Field Level Media