Missouri uses edge in depth to defeat Wichita State

Sean East II finished with 22 points and nine assists to lead Missouri past Wichita State 82-72 Sunday in the nonconference matchup in Columbia, Mo.

Caleb Grill had 13 points and nine rebounds, Nick Honor scored 15 points and Connor Vanover added 11 for the Tigers.

Colby Rogers scored 17 points and Harlond Beverly had 12 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for the Shockers (7-2). Isaac Abidde scored 11 points and Xavier Bell added 10.

Missouri made 23-of-25 free throws and scored 20 points off of 18 Wichita State turnovers.

The Tigers used their depth to their advantage, rotating 12 players through the game while the Shockers played only seven.

After turning the ball over just six times in their 80-68 victory over Richmond on Wednesday, the Shockers committed six turnovers in the first 3:34 of this game.

That allowed the Tigers to take a quick 10-0 lead, with Honor hitting a 3-point jumper and a baseline floater and Noah Carter hitting a trey and two free throws.

The Shockers stabilized with a 7-0 run triggered by Beverly’s 3-pointer, but East hit consecutive 3-pointers as Missouri moved back to an 18-9 lead.

Shortly afterward, the Tigers went cold, failing to score for 2:45, and Wichita State cut its deficit to 24-22 on Kenny Pohto’s 3-pointer.

The teams exchanged runs before the half, with Missouri closing with a 7-2 burst to take a 41-34 lead into the break.

After the Tigers extended their lead to 45-34, the Shockers responded with a 14-6 run, capped by Dalen Ridgnal’s fast-break three-point play.

Missouri pushed its lead to nine points multiple times, but Beverly scored seven straight points to cut Wichita State’s deficit to 68-66 with 3:51 to play.

East hit a 3-point jumper and four free throws to send the Tigers on a game-closing 14-6 run to seal the victory.

