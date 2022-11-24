Mississippi State rallies past No. 20 Ole Miss in second half

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers threw two touchdown passes and the Mississippi State defense shut down No. 20 Ole Miss’ running game in a 24-22 victory in the Battle for the Golden Egg on Thursday night in Oxford, Miss.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) held the Rebels’ running back tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, who came in averaging a combined 208 rushing yards, to 87 yards and ended a two-game losing streak in the long-time rivalry.

Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4) led 16-14 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Massimo Biscardi kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Mississippi State a 17-16 lead with 13:46 left in the game.

On a third-and-7 play, Rogers threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to extend the lead to 24-16 with 7:58 left.

After a Rebels fumble, the Bulldogs had a chance to score again, but Rogers lost a fumble at the Ole Miss 1-yard line.

The Rebels drove 99 yards and Jaxson Dart threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade with 1:25 left, but a potential tying two-point conversion pass failed. Mississippi State recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold on.

On the first possession of the game, Ole Miss needed just three plays to drive to a first down at the Mississippi State 15. However, the Rebels stalled and Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs responded quickly, driving 61 yards on the ensuing possession, which ended with Jo’quavious Marks running 1 yard for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

Ole Miss drove to a first down at the Mississippi State 18 on its third possession and stalled again. Cruz’s 33-yard field goal trimmed the lead to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Cruz added a 49-yard field goal to give the Rebels a 9-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The Rebels drove to the Mississippi State 1, and on fourth-and-goal Dart threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to JJ Pegues for a 16-7 lead.

Rogers tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Lideatrick Griffin with eight seconds left, cutting Ole Miss’ lead to 16-14 at halftime.

