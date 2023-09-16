Minnesota Vikings release statement addressing racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following loss

The Minnesota Vikings lost a hard-fought, turnover-filled battle with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. During the game, Philadelphia’s cornerback Avonte Maddox stripped the football from Minnesota’s starting running back Alexander Mattison, allowing the Eagles to recover one of four fumbles lost by the Vikings in a 34-28 loss.

After the game, multiple individuals took to social media, taking their anger out on Mattison by sending direct messages verbally attacking the 25-year-old.

The Vikings were quick to release a statement supporting Mattison.

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

Mattison, who was given the starting role after the release of Dalvin Cook, finished Thursday’s game with eight carries and 28 rushing yards.

On Saturday, Mattison responded to the love and support he’s since received following the incident with a statement of his own on social media.

Thank you to everyone that has shown love and support to me and my family during this time. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9pb6q20HtY — Alexander Mattison (@AlexMattison22) September 16, 2023

