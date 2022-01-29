Minnesota Vikings reportedly interviewing Jim Harbaugh for coaching vacancy

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings coaching search is now taking them to a popular name, with Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly interviewing for the NFL vacancy in the NFC North.

Following his most successful collegiate season, Harbaugh expressed interest in an NFL return. The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears were widely viewed as the likeliest landing spots. But Chicago hired Matt Eberflus and Las Vegas is focused on Josh McDaniels.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Vikings are interviewing Harbaugh. The report comes just days after author John Bacon, who writes about college football, shared that Minnesota remained a possibility for the iconic NFL coach.

Jim Harbaugh NFL record: 44-19-1, 5-3 in playoffs

If Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL sidelines, he is running out of options. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly not interested in him and the Jacksonville Jaguars remain in conversations with Byron Leftwich. That leaves the Vikings, who could make a splash hire.

Minnesota recently named Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as its general manager. Considering how important coach-GM relationships are, it’s worth noting that Adofo-Mensah worked with the San Francisco 49ers when Harbaugh served as the team’s head coach.

There is still plenty of competition for a coveted job. 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are all on the Vikings’ radar.

Related: Top Michigan head coach candidates if Jim Harbaugh leaves