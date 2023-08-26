Minnesota United on home-improvement plan vs. Sounders

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United will look to reverse its poor home form Sunday while the visiting Seattle Sounders try to recapture their early-season success.

Minnesota (8-8-7, 31 points) has lost only once in its last six league matches (3-1-2) and also reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinals earlier this month.

The return of playmaker Emanuel Reynoso following an early season absence for personal reasons, coupled with some intriguing summer signings — most notably Finnish striker Teemu Pukki — could set up the Loons as a dangerous Western Conference playoff opponent.

But they have just two wins in 10 home games, the second-worst home-win total in MLS. A victory over Seattle, which won a cagey 1-0 match against visiting Minnesota in April, would improve that mark.

“It goes without question we’re a different team from when we played them,” Loons midfielder Will Trapp said. “That game in Seattle was a difficult one for us. We struggled to maintain the ball and create chances, but I think things are different for us now. At home, we have to find ways to pick up points and do a good job in front of our fans.”

The Loons are coming off a 2-0 win at New York City FC on Aug. 20 on goals from new signing Jan Gregus and Mender Garcia. They enter the weekend in the ninth and final West playoff spot.

Seattle (10-9-6, 36 points) enter the weekend fourth in the West, but only six points clear of falling below the playoff line, while trending in the wrong direction.

Last Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Atlanta United was a third straight league match without a win. The Sounders also lost both their Leagues Cup group games and have only two league wins overall since the start of June.

Jordan Morris leads Seattle with nine goals but has only one in league play since April 1.

“We can’t be happy with where we’re at,” Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei said. “We have too much quality. We’ve shown what we can do with our quality. And we’re not getting results. This is a results-based business. So nobody should be happy about it, nobody should be content with where we’re at.”

