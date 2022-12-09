Minnesota Rokkr get to 3-0 in League Major 1 qualifying

Credit: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Rokkr downed the Florida Mutineers 3-1 on Friday to improve to 3-0 in qualifying for the Call of Duty League Major 1.

In other Friday action, the Seattle Surge topped the London Royal Ravens 3-1, the New York Subliners swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 and the Toronto Ultra edged the Atlanta FaZe 3-2.

Aside from the Rokkr, the only other undefeated team in qualifying is the Boston Breach (2-0), who were idle on Friday.

The 12 COD teams are each playing four qualifying matches to determine seeding for Major 1, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Dec. 18 in Raleigh, N.C. Qualifying play continues through Sunday.

Each winning team receives 10 CDL points per win.

The Rokkr dropped their first match Friday 250-246 on Hotel Hardpoint before pulling off the reverse sweep the next three matches. They won 6-3 on Hotel Search and Destroy, 3-2 on El Asilo Control and 250-148 on Fortress Hardpoint.

Dillon “ATTACH” Price paced the victors with a 2.50 kills-to-deaths ratio.

In also winning 3-1, Seattle took a different path to victory. The Surge rolled 250-68 on Hotel Hardpoint to open things off before dropping the second game 6-4 on Mercado Search and Destroy. They then rallied to win 3-2 on Hotel Control and 250-235 on Mercado Hardpoint.

Seattle’s Amer “PRED” Zulbeari led all players with 84 kills and a plus-1.31 kills-to-deaths ratio.

NYSL cruised, winning 250-133 on Mercado Hardpoint, 6-5 on Embassy Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Fortress Control. All four of New York’s starters finished with positive kill-to-death ratios, led by Cesar “SKYZ” Bueno at plus-1.92.

Toronto gutted out its victory after losing its opening match 250-229 on Mercado Hardpoint. The Ultra then won 6-5 on El Asilo Search and Destroy and 3-0 on El Asilo Control, lost 250-249 on Hotel Hardpoint and finally prevailed 6-2 on Fortress Search and Destroy.

Eli “STANDY” Bentz stood out for the winners, notching 84 kills against 62 deaths.

Saturday’s schedule includes four more games:

Atlanta Faze vs. Las Vegas Legion

OpTic Texas vs. London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–Field Level Media