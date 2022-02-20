Mikaela Shiffrin leaves Beijing Olympics without a medal

Feb 17, 2022; Yanqing, China; Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) competes in the women s alpine skiing combined event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin’s crash-filled 2022 Beijing Olympics ended Sunday without any medals for the American skier.

Her final opportunity came in the bronze-medal race of the mixed team parallel event, but the American team of Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Tommy Ford lost to Norway in a tiebreak.

Shiffrin, 26, had been expected to win multiple medals before posting “did not finish” results in the slalom, giant slalom and Alpine combined races. She placed ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

“I am not disappointed,” Shiffrin said on Sunday. “I have had a lot of disappointing moments at these Games; today is not one of them. Today is my favorite memory. This was the best possible way that I could imagine ending the Games, skiing with such strong teammates.”

Shiffrin did make some Olympic history, becoming the second woman to compete in all six Alpine events in a single Olympics. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova did it in 2018.

The Norwegian team collected its 37th medal, the most for any nation in these Winter Games.

The final medals table:

Norway: 37 (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze)

Russian Olympic Committee: 32 (6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze)

Germany: 27 (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze)

Canada: 26 (4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze)

United States: 25 (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze)

Sweden: 18 (8 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze)

Austria: 18 (7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze)

Japan: 18 (3 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronze)

Netherlands: 17 (8 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze)

Italy: 17 (2 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze)

–Field Level Media