fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 1, 2022

MICHU announces CS:GO free agency

Sportsnaut
Nolan Starkey, a senior at Rossville High School, plays Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Rossville. Starkey signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play esports at Trine University in Angola, Ind.Rossville High School Senior Signs With Trine University To Play Esports
Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

Former MAD Lions rifler Michal “MICHU” Muller is on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive market.

The 25-year-old Polish player announced his free agency Wednesday on Twitter.

“This is a perfect moment for me to start looking for a new team,” MICHU said, according to Dot Esports. “I’m very motivated, and ready for new challenges, learning new things, and utilizing my experience gathered throughout all of those years to achieve the goals set as a team. I’m a person who works hard, and perform the entrusted tasks in the best possible way. I’m confident that I can play a vital role in a team that will fight for the highest goals.”

MAD Lions shut down their CS:GO operations in April to focus on building a Valorant team.

Before joining MAD Lions in January, MICHU spent time with Evil Geniuses, Team Envy, Virtus.pro and others.

–Field Level Media

Share: