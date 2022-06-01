MICHU announces CS:GO free agency

Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

Former MAD Lions rifler Michal “MICHU” Muller is on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive market.

The 25-year-old Polish player announced his free agency Wednesday on Twitter.

I'm looking for a new team as a free agent!

Read: https://t.co/RJHsBc7BD6

Mail: kuba@proplayers.gg

“This is a perfect moment for me to start looking for a new team,” MICHU said, according to Dot Esports. “I’m very motivated, and ready for new challenges, learning new things, and utilizing my experience gathered throughout all of those years to achieve the goals set as a team. I’m a person who works hard, and perform the entrusted tasks in the best possible way. I’m confident that I can play a vital role in a team that will fight for the highest goals.”

MAD Lions shut down their CS:GO operations in April to focus on building a Valorant team.

Before joining MAD Lions in January, MICHU spent time with Evil Geniuses, Team Envy, Virtus.pro and others.

