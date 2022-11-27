Michigan up to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan rose to No. 2 and Southern California cracked the top four in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after big rivalry wins.

Georgia held on to the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight week and the 11th time this season, earning 58 of the 63 first-place votes.

The Wolverines got the other five votes following a 45-23 win Saturday at Ohio State, with the Buckeyes slipping three spots to No. 5.

No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC both moved up one slot, staking out their spots ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings to be released on Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs hammered Iowa State 62-14, while the Trojans earned a 38-27 triumph over Notre Dame.

Following Ohio State, the rest of the Top 10 features Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Washington and Clemson.

LSU and Oregon each fell five places to Nos. 11 and 15, respectively. The Fighting Irish and North Carolina tumbled six spots each to Nos. 19 and 24, respectively.

No. 23 UTSA joined the Top 25 for the first time this season and No. 20 South Carolina and No. 25 Mississippi State both rejoined the poll.

Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina dropped out of the rankings.

–Field Level Media