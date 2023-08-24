Michigan to rotate gameday coaches in Jim Harbaugh’s 3-game absence

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan plans to rotate multiple assistants in the gameday head coaching role during Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension to begin the 2023 season.

The suspension covers three nonconference home games against East Carolina (Sept. 2), UNLV (Sept. 9) and Bowling Green (Sept. 16).

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have gameday duties against East Carolina. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is also the offensive line coach, was given head coaching duties against Bowling Green.

Moore will also split those coaching responsibilities against UNLV with special teams coach Jay Harbaugh in the first half. A third coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart, will team with Moore in the second half of the game against the Rebels.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Jim Harbaugh said Thursday in a school-issued statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond.”

The Wolverines self-imposed a suspension as punishment for alleged NCAA recruiting violations and misleading investigators about the particulars involved. While Harbaugh denies he lied to investigators, claiming he didn’t recall specific details, athletic director Warde Manuel said Monday that Michigan levied the suspension “in an attempt to further” the NCAA investigative process.

Harbaugh is set to return for Michigan’s Big Ten opener Sept. 23 against visiting Rutgers.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, (the suspension) announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

