Michael Lorenzen no-hits Nationals in Phillies’ 7-0 triumph

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in their 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches. Lorenzen is 7-7 overall and 2-0 with the Phillies.

Dominic Smith flied out to Johan Rojas in center field for the final out. The Phillies then celebrated with Lorenzen on the field.

“I worked insanely hard to make this dream come true,” Lorenzen said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The last Phillies’ no-hitter occurred on July 25, 2015 when Cole Hamels accomplished the feat on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

Nick Castellanos hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Weston Wilson added his first major league homer along with two walks and three runs.

Trea Turner added two hits and Bryce Harper contributed an RBI double.

Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses each drew two walks for the Nationals.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (6-9) gave up six runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first when Harper hit an RBI double to right-center which scored Alec Bohm from first base. Castellanos followed with a two-run homer to center for a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Wilson launched a solo homer to left in his first major league at-bat for a 4-0 advantage.

Castellanos homered again in the third, a solo shot to right for the 200th of his career, to put the Phillies ahead 5-0.

The Phillies took a 6-0 lead in the fourth when Johan Rojas blooped an RBI single to left.

Meneses walked with two outs in the sixth — the Nationals’ fourth walk — but Smith lined out to right for the third out.

Washington reliever Cory Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Bohm added an RBI single in the seventh for a 7-0 lead.

