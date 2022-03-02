Michael Conti cruises to eNASCAR win at Las Vegas

Sep 27, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; General view during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Conti earned his 12th career win on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series circuit, prevailing easily at a virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

It is the third consecutive season in which Conti has won a race, and he grabbed fourth place on the all-time series victory list, according to the eNASCAR broadcast.

Conti, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet, won the season opener last year at Daytona before winning the series’ second race of 2022 by a comfortable margin of 0.775 seconds over Nick Ottinger in the No. 25 Chevrolet.

“I’m beyond ecstatic,” the Concord, N.C., resident said. “Last year was crazy at Daytona and the way that everything just fell out. That was just a really good situation for us where we got put in a good position and we kept it. But tonight and the two weeks leading to this were completely different.

“The amount of preparation that went into this car was like nothing I’ve done in a very long time. And I’m just thankful that I had the guys around me to help me get here and to have this kind of performance. This was a super good car. Made it really fun and easy to drive.”

Ottinger, of Claremont, N.C., was pleased despite coming up short.

“Any time you stay in the top five the whole night, it’s a good night,” Ottinger said. “The car was a challenge on adjustments. We’re still learning as we race this car.”

Rounding out the top five were Graham Bowlin in the No. 48 Toyota, Ryan Luza in the No. 4 Chevrolet and Casey Kirwan in the No. 95 Chevrolet. In all, Chevrolets claimed seven of the top 10 places.

Femi Olatunbosun, who won the opener two weeks ago at a virtual Daytona International Speedway, came in 10th place on Tuesday in the No. 79 Ford.

–Field Level Media