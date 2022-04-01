Miami Dolphins have second-least draft capital out of 765 teams in past 24 years

For some teams around the NFL, they’re waiting on the draft to see their biggest improvements to the roster. Not the Miami Dolphins, they’ve already made their biggest splash of the offseason by swinging a trade for Tyreek Hill and signing franchise left tackle Terron Armstead.

Plus, last season general manager Chris Grier traded up in the first round to select Jaylen Waddle, sending out their top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft in the process.

All of these moves, aside from their free agent signings have left the Dolphins with very few draft picks remaining, which considering the roster they’ve put together for Mike McDaniel’s first year as head coach, they probably don’t care about a low amount of draft capital.

Miami Dolphins rank 764th out of 765 teams to draft since 1998 in draft capital

the Dolphins have next to nothing in draft capital this year



in fact of the 765 team drafts the last 24 years…



Miami's draft value ranks 764th



they loaded up this offseason for a 2022 run



but what do they still need?@LordReebs & @DanPizzuta dig inhttps://t.co/p4TrqIHuWg pic.twitter.com/eQYKApO0Td — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2022

As Warren Sharp’s data shows, only the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 had less to work with heading into a draft than the Dolphins currently have. Of course, with just under a month to go until the draft actually takes place, there is still plenty of time for the Dolphins to make a few more moves.

3rd round: 102nd overall

4th round: 125th overall

5th round: 158th overall

6th round: 200th overall

7th round: 224th overall

Heading into April with just five draft picks, it’s safe to estimate, most of the top contributors to the Dolphins in 2022 are likely already on the roster.

The Dolphins could move up into the first day of the draft, but with limited ammo to do so, that seems like a far cry at the moment. Fans in Miami can watch highlights of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill on draft day instead this year.

