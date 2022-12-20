New York Mets owner’s passion, ‘vibe’ of NYC excites Justin Verlander

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

At his introductory press conference Tuesday at Citi Field, New York Mets right-hander Justin Verlander revealed what led him to join the organization earlier this month.

Verlander, who will turn 40 in February, said a relaxed phone conversation last month with Mets owner Steve Cohen — a call in which the pair got to know each other — steered him to sign a two-year, $86.7 million deal.

“It really wasn’t a baseball call,” the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. “It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit.'”

Joining former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer atop the Mets’ rotation, Verlander essentially replaces Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 contract with the Texas Rangers.

With the goal of winning their first World Series in 37 years, the Mets are on track for a record luxury tax of about $85 million after increasing their luxury tax payroll to about $360 million.

Along with Verlander — a nine-time All-Star — the Mets added starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga, retained center fielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz, signed reliever David Robertson, and agreed to a deal with catcher Omar Narvaez pending a physical.

“When I look back at the process, it was one of the things I think gave me an insight into how Steve views the organization, and this isn’t just an investment for him,” Verlander said. “He wants to have his finger on or get to know people intimately that are involved in this thing, and what more could you ask for as a player than that?”

Returning in 2022 from Tommy John surgery in September 2020, Verlander had a remarkable season, going 18-4 with a major-league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts with the Houston Astros. Now 244-133 for his career, Verlander earned his second World Series ring as the Astros beat the Phillies in six games.

Along with his conversation with Cohen, Verlander cited the excitement of living in New York City after spending an offseason living in Battery City Park with his wife, model Kate Upton, earlier in his career.

“When I got to live here and really kind of understand the city and feel the vibe and get to know the grid a little bit better, it really opened up my mind as to how great this city is,” Verlander said. “And I’m so thankful now looking back, that I had that time, because it’s really intoxicating.”

–Field Level Media