Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves’ dominant win over the New York Mets on Monday.

“It’s just one game,” Snitker said. “I hope it’s a good series.”

The second-place Braves routed the first-place Mets 13-1, their seventh consecutive win, as they closed within 4 1/2 games of New York in the National League East.

Atlanta has not lost since dropping four of five games against the Mets a week ago.

“(Last week) was one of those series you have in baseball,” Snitker said. “We had been on a pretty good run and I knew this thing wasn’t going to be smooth until the end. There was going to be adversity.”

Atlanta hit three home runs on Monday and handed the Mets their most lopsided loss of the season.

Braves leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits — all doubles — and is batting .419 (18-for-43) with six RBIs and nine runs during his past 11 games. He has hit safely in all 11 of his starts against New York this year.

On Tuesday, the Mets will send Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA) to oppose Atlanta veteran Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26).

Walker was roughed up by the Braves on Aug. 5 and took the loss in the only game dropped by New York in the five-game series. Walker pitched one-plus inning and allowed eight runs on seven hits, two of them home runs.

However, he bounced back to beat the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on five hits. The victory enabled Walker to reach the 10-win mark for the second time in his career.

“Our guys haven’t gotten out of sync very long,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “I’ve said many times, it’s about stretching out the good times and shortening up the bad ones. It’s going to happen. They’ve done a good job of not getting into that snowball mode.”

Walker is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.

Morton has gone five starts without a win, last prevailing on July 8 against the Washington Nationals. In his latest outing, on Aug. 9, Morton received a no-decision after allowing five runs in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In 17 career appearances, 16 starts, against the Mets, Morton is 3-6 with a 3.81 ERA. This season against New York, Morton is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA. Most recently, the Mets beat Morton on July 13, when he yielded five runs in five-plus innings.

The Mets placed third baseman Luis Guillorme and catcher Tomas Nido on the injured list on Monday. Guillorme sustained a left groin strain while running the bases on Sunday and will be out at least a month. Nido was placed on the COVID-19 list. New York recalled infielder Deven Marrero and catcher Michael Perez.

New York also may have lost starter Carlos Carrasco on Monday when he exited because of left side tightness after only two innings. He will have an MRI exam on Tuesday, and Showalter said the club may make a move to add a reliever to help cover the next three games.

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario exited the series opener for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning because of hamstring tightness. He likely will be sidelined for one or two games but isn’t expected to land on the injured list, according to Snitker.

–Field Level Media