Mayhem top Defiant in final of Countdown Cup play-ins

The Florida Mayhem defeated the Toronto Defiant 3-1 on Saturday in the upper-bracket final of the West region play-ins at the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

With the win, the Mayhem secured their spot in the OWL Season 5 playoffs.

The Defiant went on to sweep the Boston Uprising in the lower-bracket final to clinch the final available berth in the playoffs.

Earlier, the Uprising defeated the Washington Justice in the lower-bracket semi for the right to play the Defiant in the lower-bracket final.

The double-elimination playoffs will begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

On Saturday, the Mayhem had to rally after dropping Oasis to the Defiant, 2-0. The Mayhem rebounded, 2-1 on Eichenwalde, 2-1 on Circuit Royal and 1-0 on Colosseo.

The Uprising swept the Justice, 2-1 on Ilios, 4-3 on King’s Row and 3-2 on Circuit Royal.

The Defiant swept the Uprising 2-0 on Ilios, 2-1 on Eichenwalde and 2-1 on Circuit Royal.

The six West region teams already in the playoffs are the Los Angeles Gladiators, Dallas Fuel, Atlanta Reign, Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire and San Francisco Shock.

From the East, the Seoul Dynasty, Shanghai Dragons and Philadelphia Fusion made the playoffs, along with the winner of the East play-ins, the Hangzhou Spark.

–Field Level Media