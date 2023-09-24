Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz express interest in joining New York Jets

When Aaron Rodgers was healthy, the New York Jets were viewed as a team with Super Bowl potential. With Zach Wilson under center, the Jets may not even stay afloat in the AFC East.

Wilson leads the NFL with four interceptions thrown, has the worst passer rating in football, and is completing fewer passes than any other quarterback this season. It’s been ugly.

Other QBs are starting to take notice.

According to Jay Glazer, both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have expressed interest in joining the Jets this season. However, that interest does not appear to be mutual. The Jets instead are committed to starting Wilson.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

Glazer’s report mimics what the Jets’ actions since Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury, giving the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft a long leash to show what he can do.

Ryan didn’t quite retire, but he is working with CBS as an analyst this season. Yet, the allure of potentially joining a team that could be a QB away from contention must have some appeal to the 38-year-old former MVP.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz, 30, has yet to generate much interest since his February release from the Commanders. Wentz made seven starts in Washington last season, leading the Commanders to a 2-5 record, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Jets also have Tim Boyle on the roster, backing up Wilson. Boyle entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spending time with the Packers, Lions, and Bears before joining the Jets where he got to reunite with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They do not have another QB on the practice squad.

Related: See where Zach Wilson lands in our NFL QB rankings