Matt DiBenedetto dismissed from Truck Series team

With three races remaining in the NASCAR Truck Series season, Rackley WAR has removed veteran driver Matt DiBenedetto from the No. 25 truck.

DiBenedetto has driven for the team since last season, earning a win last fall at Talladega Superspeedway, while also making the playoffs this season. Both parties revealed last month that DiBenedetto would not return to the team in 2024.

Even with the impending split, DiBenedetto expressed shock in a statement that he would not be allowed to finish the season.

“No words can express the disappointment I’m feeling right now and also not being able to finish the season out. I really want to thank my fans for always being there for me, it means the world to me and I’ll always be there for you. Thank you NASCAR and Craftsman for such an awesome series that I love competing in with all my heart! Working on 2024 and will update you all soon! Matt DiBenedetto

A replacement driver has not yet been named for the races at Talladega, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

DiBenedetto previously raced in the Cup Series from 2015 to 2021 with BK Racing, GoFas Racing, Leavine Family Racing and Wood Brothers Racing.

