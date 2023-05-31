Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland headed for G League’s Ignite

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star prospects Matas Buzelis and former Texas signee Ron Holland will play with G League Ignite in 2023-24.

Buzelis, widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed with the Ignite on Wednesday.

Holland, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2023 who de-committed from Texas, said he will eschew college for the NBA’s developmental circuit. Holland is picked by ESPN to be the sixth player taken in the 2024 draft.

Buzelis, out of Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas, is a McDonald’s All-American who was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 small forward is ranked the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

“It’s a dream come true to join Ignite,” Buzelis said. “I have the opportunity to develop in a professional system as I continue to strive toward my goal of playing in the NBA. I look forward to joining the team in Henderson and getting to work.”

Holland, a 6-8 power forward out of Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, committed to the Longhorns in November but decommitted in April.

“The G League will help me reach my potential as a basketball player and prepare me for the NBA,” Holland told ESPN on Wednesday. “To have a long career I need to prepare my body and improve my skills as I continue to try to win games. They have a program to help develop my body and my game. I know I have to work on being a more consistent shooter, along with my footwork and ball handling, so I can score in space on the perimeter against a set defender.”

–Field Level Media