Marquette takes down Seton Hall at home

Oso Ighodaro scored 16 points and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 15 as the Marquette Golden Eagles took care of the visiting Seton Hall Pirates by a final of 83-69 on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wis.

Ighodaro shot an efficient 8-for-9 from the floor while also leading the team with 10 rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Kolek led the way with eight assists, just over his Big East-leading average of 7.5 per game coming into tonight.

The Golden Eagles held the lead for the entire game, using the second half to pull away. Marquette shot 58.6 percent from the floor in the second half, including going 4-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Four Pirates players scored in double figures with Dre Davis leading the charge with 15. Seton Hall committed 15 turnovers while shooting just 54.5 percent from the free-throw line (12-for-22). The Golden Eagles scored 18 points off those turnovers while turning the ball over just seven times themselves.

Marquette held a slim seven-point lead at halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from David Joplin. Joplin had missed his previous six shots before that point.

Two big runs defined the first half of this content. An 11-0 Pirates run tied the game at 16 early on and then Marquette was able to give themselves a cushion for the time being with a 13-1 run, going up 34-20.

Seton Hall has now lost their first three games in Big East play. During the first half, the FS1 broadcast played audio of head coach Shaheen Holloway during a timeout telling his team “there’s no sense of urgency with this team. It’s not okay to play the way we’re playing.”

Next up for Marquette is a trip to Villanova on Saturday and Seton Hall returns home to face St. John’s on Saturday as well.

