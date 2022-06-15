Marlins put Cole Sulser on IL, recall Jimmy Yacabonis

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed right-handed reliever Cole Sulser (right lat strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A, among several moves Wednesday.

The Marlins also placed RHP Edward Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) on the 15-day IL and recalled southpaw Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville. The Marlins also moved LHP Jesus Luzardo to the 60-day IL to make room for Yacabonis on the 40-man roster.

Sulser’s and Cabrera’s stints are retroactive to Monday.

Sulser, 32, is 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 26 appearances this season, his first in Miami. The Marlins acquired Sulser from Baltimore in April. He last appeared Sunday, pitching 2/3 of an inning against Houston. He has a strikeout ratio of 10.0 per nine innings.

Yacabonis, 30, has yet to appear for the Marlins. He’s 3-5 with a 5.71 ERA in 57 career appearances (12 starts) for the Orioles and Seattle Mariners. Yacabonis is out of minor league options, meaning the Marlins must keep him on the active roster or designate him for assignment.

Cabrera, 24, is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts this season.

Castano, 27, is 0-1 without an ERA in three appearances with the Marlins this season.

