Marlins place LHP Richard Bleier on IL

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed left-hander Richard Bleier on the injured list for undisclosed reasons and recalled infielder Erik Gonzalez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Bleier, 35, has a 4.15 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season. In seven major league seasons with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Marlins, he is 12-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 264 appearances, all but one of which was in relief.

Gonzalez, 30, was called up to the Marlins for the first time after batting .392 with 13 RBIs for Jacksonville. Gonzalez has six seasons of major league experience, batting .245 with 11 home runs and 74 RBIs over 336 games for Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media