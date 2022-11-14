Marlins now run by female president, GM

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, effective immediately.

The team said it is believed the Marlins are the first franchise to have two women running the day-to-day operations. General manager Kim Ng leads Miami on the baseball side.

O’Connor joins Catie Griggs of the Seattle Mariners as the only female presidents of an MLB franchise.

Continuing to advance to new levels. ?? Congratulations, Caroline! pic.twitter.com/jCROM4hc2T — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 14, 2022

O’Connor credited Marlins owner Bruce Sherman for bypassing gender considerations in hiring.

“I think we’re a really special organization,” O’Connor said, per the team’s website. “Bruce’s put a lot of trust in us, and he really looked at merit and who can do the job. I’m really excited about it. I think it makes our organization unique and stand out, and shows what women can do and the roles that they can hold.”

O’Connor joined the franchise in October 2017 as senior vice president and chief of staff, then became chief operating officer two years later. Her wide-ranging new duties include sales, partnerships, marketing, communications, finance, legal issue and special projects.

Her professional background includes five years as managing director at Morgan Stanley and six years as director at UBS Investment Bank.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline’s business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations,” Sherman said in a news release. “Her passion and drive for success is unmatched in our game and the South Florida market. Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition.”

