Marlins deal Brewers a major blow in NL wild-card race

Miguel Rojas singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 12th inning to give the visiting Miami Marlins a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday, delivering a serious blow to the Brewers’ wild-card chances.

Milwaukee (84-75) fell two games behind Philadelphia (86-73) with three games remaining for the third National League wild card. Philadelphia posted an 8-1 rain-shortened win at Washington on Sunday.

Philadelphia also holds the tie-breaker with Milwaukee, so the Brewers have to win all of three of their remaining home games against Arizona, while Philadelphia has to drop all three on the road at Houston.

Trevor Gott (3-3) relieved to start the 12th with JJ Bleday on second. Jacob Stallings popped out, but Jordan Groshans’ grounder moved Bleday to third. Rojas followed with a single through the right side.

Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless 12th for his 20th save as Miami, which entered 33 games back in the NL East, took three of four from Milwaukee.

After the Marlins failed to score in the top of the 11th, Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, but Huascar Brazoban (1-1) struck out Luis Urias and got Tyrone Taylor on a force-out bouncer to third.

Each team scored a run in the 10th. Joey Wendle had an RBI single for the Marlins, and Willy Adames answered with a run-scoring single in the bottom half.

Milwaukee tied it 2-2 in the ninth off Dylan Floro. Hunter Renfroe doubled into the right-field corner with one out and Kolten Wong followed with an RBI single.

The Brewers, held to two hits through seven scoreless innings by starter Pablo Lopez, pulled within 2-1 in the eighth on an RBI ground out by Christian Yelich.

Miami snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the seventh. Avisail Garcia opened with a double to left and advanced on Bryan De La Cruz’s single off the foot of reliever Justin Topa. Taylor Rogers came on and pinch-hitter Peyton Burdick punched an RBI single to right. Jacob Stallings followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

–Field Level Media