Mariners snap skid with 7-3 win over Braves

Logan Gilbert pitched six strong innings, retiring 15 in a row at one point, and the visiting Seattle Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

It was the first victory for Gilbert (2-2) since April 12 and allowed the Mariners to even the three-game series.

The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits, with one walk and nine strikeouts, as Gilbert improved his career road record to 15-3.

The Seattle bullpen finished the job. Matt Brash struck out the side in a scoreless seventh, Justin Topa gave up a run in the eighth, and Paul Sewald worked a scoreless ninth.

The Seattle offense was led by Eugenio Suarez, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. J.P. Crawford had two hits with an RBI and Jarred Kelenic had two hits. The hits gave Crawford 500 for his career.

Atlanta opener Jesse Chavez pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. But replacement Michael Tonkin (3-2) was tagged for five runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts in his two innings.

The Braves scored two runs in the first inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and Matt Olson followed with a two-run homer, his 13th. But the Braves didn’t get another hit until two outs in the sixth.

The Mariners took advantage of two errors to score three runs in the fourth.

After two singles, Seattle loaded the bases when shortstop Orlando Arcia failed to field a grounder. Taylor Trammell drove in a run with a single and Jose Caballero followed with a sacrifice fly. Seattle took the lead when Crawford singled to right, where Acuna bobbled the ball, allowing Teoscar Hernandez to score.

Seattle upped its lead to 5-2 by scoring twice in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Suarez and an RBI single from Hernandez.

Suarez drilled a 432-foot two-run shot in the seventh against Kirby Yates.

Atlanta scored in the eighth on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly.

