Mariners reinstate pitcher Ken Giles from 60-day IL

The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-handed reliever Ken Giles from the 60-day injured list on Monday.

The club also recalled infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Tacoma and designated relievers Roenis Elias and Sergio Romo for assignment.

Giles, 31, will make his Mariners debut with his first appearance. He has been sidelined since spring training with a sprained right middle finger, and missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Giles is 14-18 with a 2.74 ERA and 115 saves in 357 career games (no starts) with the Philadelphia Phillies (2014-15), Houston Astros (2016-18) and Toronto Blue Jays (2018-20).

Padlo, 25, was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on June 11 after being traded from the Mariners to the Giants for cash considerations on April 26.

Padlo was 2-for-12 with four strikeouts in four games with the Giants this season.

Elias, 33, has no decisions and a 3.52 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Mariners this season. The left-hander did not pitch in the majors during the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Romo, 39, has no decisions and an 8.16 ERA in 17 appearances out of the Seattle bullpen. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2013 and won three World Series with the Giants (2010, 2012 and 2014).

